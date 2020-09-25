California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Medpace worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,103,412 shares of company stock worth $131,404,033 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $106.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

