California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,751 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of MasTec worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 150.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

