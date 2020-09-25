California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,053 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

