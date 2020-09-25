Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Commercial Metals worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

