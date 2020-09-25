Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

PZZA opened at $82.37 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.35, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.