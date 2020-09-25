Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 75.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 63.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 223.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRI opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

