California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.88 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after buying an additional 73,557 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

