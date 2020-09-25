California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 222 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 94.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AppFolio by 4.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $69,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,512 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,373. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.14 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $180.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.20.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

