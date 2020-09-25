Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,923 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cloudera worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

