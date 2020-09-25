California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,157 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,991 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Umpqua worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Umpqua by 499,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

