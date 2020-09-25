2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 2U were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,223,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,393,000 after acquiring an additional 404,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 1.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,665,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 12.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 144,608 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

