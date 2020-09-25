California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,485 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Taubman Centers worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 399.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE TCO opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The company had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

