California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,566 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Element Solutions by 185.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 863.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Element Solutions by 314.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 483,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 367,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 27.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 654.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 504,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 437,684 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

ESI stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.39%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

