California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 48.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

