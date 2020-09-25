California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,324 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Teradata worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 846.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,428,000 after purchasing an additional 410,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradata by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 739,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teradata by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 204,860 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

