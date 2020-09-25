California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE PK opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.93. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.