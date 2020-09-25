California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Itron worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,028,000 after purchasing an additional 274,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,235,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,156 shares of company stock valued at $243,338. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -97.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

