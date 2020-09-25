California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of EnerSys worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 6,813.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENS stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

