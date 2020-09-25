Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 45,011 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

AGR stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

