California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,899 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,318 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $6.50 on Friday. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.