California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,374 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of FirstCash worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $96.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.