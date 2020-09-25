California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Wyndham Destinations worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYND shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.81 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

