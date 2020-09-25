California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

