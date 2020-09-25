California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Valmont Industries worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 60.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $688.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

