WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 78,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,851,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

WD-40 stock opened at $191.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.73. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.