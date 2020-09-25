STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,888,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 817,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,234,000 after buying an additional 51,769 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 86,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 336.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.