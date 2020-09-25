Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Insmed worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Insmed by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Insmed by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 959,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

