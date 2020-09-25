California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.24 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

