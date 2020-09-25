Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Silgan worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Silgan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 51,911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

SLGN stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

