Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,487 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

