Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on GTY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

