Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 821,578 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6,679.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 515,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 507,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 371,270 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CORT opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.98. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

