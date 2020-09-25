Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Rambus worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 84,367 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $257,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,884 shares of company stock worth $319,680. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $13.32 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

