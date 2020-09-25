Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,346 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.0813 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

