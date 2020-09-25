IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Stake Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 95.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 174.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $79.51 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.13%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

