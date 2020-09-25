Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,940 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,364,000 after buying an additional 96,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 203.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 34,634 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

