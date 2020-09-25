Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 140,733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,041,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,509 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $831,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 369.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 179,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,285 shares during the period. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.63 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

