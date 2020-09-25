Jane Street Group LLC Invests $346,000 in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 6,013.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 587,253 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 151,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banner by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Banner by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 81,061 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Banner stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

