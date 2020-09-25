Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 48.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 274.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $42.23.

