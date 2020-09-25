Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 99,510 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,066,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

