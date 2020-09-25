Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,807 shares of company stock worth $1,594,022. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17. CSW Industrials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

