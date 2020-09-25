Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Commercial Vehicle Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 527,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.71.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVGI. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

