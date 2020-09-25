Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HT. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,826,000. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 208,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 208.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 20,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 553,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

HT opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $201.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

