Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,179 Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DORM. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

