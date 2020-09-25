Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 651,392 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,697,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,603,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after buying an additional 88,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after buying an additional 74,421 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,120,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 129,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.