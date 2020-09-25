151,110 Shares in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Potbelly as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 372.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 200,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

PBPB stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Potbelly Corp has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corp will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Brandon P. Rhoten sold 9,368 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $37,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 8,890 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $35,648.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,849.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,686. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

