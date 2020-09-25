Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.72

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 7569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,400 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

