Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($4.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.36.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

