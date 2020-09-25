Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $38.20

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.20, but opened at $33.26. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 16,157 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Danske cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 32.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 598,785 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 65.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after buying an additional 612,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 860.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,252,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

