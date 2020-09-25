Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 2,250 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $18.03 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

